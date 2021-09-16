Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor set to start in movie filming in Central Virginia

LEFT: US actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) RIGHT: In this Oct. 29, 2019 photo, Ewan McGregor attends the LA premiere of "Doctor Sleep" at the Regency Theatre Westwood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Two Hollywood stars are coming to Virginia to shoot their latest project.

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor will be starring in the upcoming feature film “Raymond and Ray,” which will shoot in Central Virginia this fall, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Apple Original film follows the story of two half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma) will produce the film with Bonnie Curtis, and University of Virginia graduate Julie Lynn.

“Major projects like ‘Raymond and Ray’ shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” said Northam in a news release. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”

Recent major film projects that have been shot in Virginia include AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ and the Hulu limited series ‘Dopesick,’ which utilized the Alleghany Highlands.