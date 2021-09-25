Partly Cloudy icon
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme

The Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A northern Virginia doctor pleaded guilty Friday to a nearly $2 million health care fraud scheme that involved medically unnecessary pain and scar creams.

Leonard Rosen, 72, of Fairfax Station, has been a practicing obstetrician in the area since 1980.

He admitted at a plea hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria that he struck a deal with a pharmacist to prescribe expensive compounded pain and scar creams and to direct those prescriptions to his pharmacies. Rosen received a kickback on the prescriptions.

The scheme cost insurers $1.8 million.

The pharmacist, Mohamed Abdalla, 48, of Allendale, New Jersey, was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison.

Rosen is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press - All rights reserved.