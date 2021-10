First Lady Jill Biden is going on the road to Henrico County to campaign for Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

First Lady Jill Biden is going on the road to Henrico County to campaign for Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday evening.

The two will be hosting a grassroots event together to “mobilize Democrats during early voting,” per the event page.

The event is set to start at 7:15 p.m.