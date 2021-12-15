Memorial service honoring Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton Jr. to be held on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam announced the details for Former Gov. Linwood Holton Jr.’s memorial service.

Holton, the 61st governor of Virginia, passed away on Oct. 28. He was a Southwest Virginia native and served as Republican governor of Virginia from 1970 to 1974.

The service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church located 5 North 5th Street in Richmond.

A reception will be held after the service at the John Marshall located at 101 North 5th Street in Richmond.

The Holton family requests that only fully vaccinated people attend the service in person “as a kindness to elderly and other more vulnerable guests.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to the Linwood Holton Elementary School or to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Officials said the church will stream the service on its website here.