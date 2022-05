Rep. Bob Good has won the GOP nomination for the 5th Congressional District, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

In Saturday’s district convention in Farmville, Good defeated Dan Moy, a retired Air Force colonel who lives in Charlottesville.

Incumbent Bob Good has served as a representative for the 5th district since 2020, which is when he knocked off his Democratic opponent Dr. Cameron Webb.

In November, Good will face Democratic candidate Joshua Throneburg.