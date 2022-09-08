Kings Dominion looking to fill more than 500 positions ahead of its Halloween Haunt event

With spooky season quickly approaching, Kings Dominion is looking to hire more than 500 associates for its Halloween Haunt event.

At this time, several positions are available, with pay starting at $15 per hour. Positions include:

Ride Operators

Security Associates

Food and Beverage Associates

Haunt Associates

Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. This doesn’t include security, which is only available to applicants who are at least 18.

To learn more about open positions and to apply online, click here.

Those interested can also attend an in-person hiring event on Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the park’s Human Resources office located at 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Virginia.