All-indoor straddle coaster opens at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

DarKoaster, the World's First All-Indoor Straddle Coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Credit: Busch Gardens)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Are you up for a ride? Busch Gardens Williamsburg just announced that their all-new DarKoaster has opened to the public.

Officials say the ride is North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.

DarKoaster takes riders through the walls of Oktoberfest village’s iconic castle on snowmobile-style seats, riding swiftly away from a raging storm, officials said.

The coaster is 2,454 feet long, with four accelerating launches through total darkness, according to the park. If you want to embark on the journey that is DarKoaster, you must be at least 48 inches tall.

