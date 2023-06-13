Virginia senators announce more than $4M for airport improvement projects

(Butch Dill, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

On Tuesday, Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine announced more than $4,000,000 in federal funding for Virginia airport improvements.

The funding was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s FY 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which funds airport infrastructure projects, officials said.

Three local airports will be receiving nearly $2,000,000 of the funding, according to the announcement. That funding will be distributed as follows:

Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field in Timberlake: $1,229,342 to construct an apron,

Ingalls Field in Hot Springs: $501,300 to update the Airport Master Plan and seal pavement surfaces and pavement joints on its runway,

Twin County Airport in Hillsville: $261,000 to rehabilitate its taxiway.

The remaining funds will be distributed to other Virginia airports as follows:

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News: $819,000 to reconstruct its taxiway,

Farmville Regional Airport in Farmville: $774,000 to reconstruct its taxiway,

Dinwiddie County Airport in Sutherland: $270,000 to seal pavement surfaces and pavement joints on its apron and taxiway and repair signs and markings on its runway,

New Kent County Airport in Quinton: $270,000 to seal pavement surface and pavement joints on its runway and $161,010 to mark, remove, or light non-hazardous obstructions like nearby buildings and towers in its airspace.

“Our local airports make it easier to travel and play an important role in our economies,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will make improvements at airports across the Commonwealth and help ensure Virginians and visitors can safely get where they need to go.”