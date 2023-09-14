Oliver Anthony cancels Tennessee concert over high ticket prices

Music sensation Oliver Anthony has canceled his concert due to tickets with an expensive price tag, NBC 12 reports.

Anthony, a Virginia native known for his no.1 hit “Rich Men North of Richmond,” was set to perform at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sept. 27. But when he heard how much the tickets would cost fans, he felt moved to put a stop to it.

The tickets were selling for about $99, with a meet-and-greet costing about $200 in addition to that. He said ideally, his tickets shouldn’t cost no more than $25 and a meet-and-greet should be free.

“These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” Anthony said in a Facebook post. “I’m going to work out the details with [Cotton Eyed Joe] and if we have to reschedule this event somewhere else we will.”

Ultimately, the concert was canceled and a new show is now expected to take place at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to that concert were $25 and the meet-and-greet will be free of charge. It didn’t take long for the tickets to sell out.

“Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out,” Anthony said. “I am not pointing fingers at Cotton-Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

Venue officials said that refunds will be issued within the next few business days. Anthony even said he’ll refund tickets from his own budget if needed.