Man arrested in attempted abduction of UVA student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A man who police say attempted to abduct a University of Virginia student has been taken into custody, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

On Wednesday, at about 9:40 p.m., the Charlottesville Police Department was called to the 800 block of Cabell Avenue.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Upon arrival, they located a woman who told them that an unknown man had tried to abduct her. Fortunately, the victim was able to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, the police department told NBC 12.

After investigating further, police identified 40-year-old James Robert Allen, of Suffolk, Virginia, as a suspect.

At about 12:11 p.m., Allen was arrested on the following charges:

Strangulation or suffocation of another

Abduction in violation

Authorities do not believe that the victim and suspect knew one another prior to the incident.

We’re told the victim was taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation: