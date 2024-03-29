123 pounds of marijuana seized during Rockingham County traffic stop

A New York man is facing charges after Virginia State Police found more than 120 pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle during a traffic stop in Rockingham County.

On Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m., 45-year-old Jun Yan, of Fresh Meadows, New York, was driving in a 2024 Toyota Sienna on I-81 near the 246-mile marker when State troopers stopped him for speeding and tailgating.

State troopers then proceeded to search the vehicle. Inside, they discovered multiple boxes with 123 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, which amounted to an estimated street value of more than $500,000, according to State Police.

Yan has been charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and transporting more than five pounds of marijuana into the Commonwealth.

He is currently being held without bond in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail.