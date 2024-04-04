Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Virginia girl abducted, believed to be in extreme danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child abduction of a 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said Ronique Channel Poteat, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, was abducted on Wednesday shortly after 11 p.m. She was last seen on Newbridge Terrace in Richmond, wearing a pink Nike T-shirt with a white swoosh, red boxers, a black bonnet and Michael Kors glasses.

State Police believe the teen was abducted by 23-year-old Tyrell Ashley Davenport. Troopers described him as a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 145 pounds. He was last wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans, and black Timberland boots, authorities said.

They may be in a black 2006 Honda Accord with VA plate KI&ARI, according to Virginia State Police. The vehicle has dark-tinted windows.

At about 9:30 a.m., Virginia State Police sent out an update, stating that the vehicle had been located, but said the alert is still active.

For further information contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000 (24-hour dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/

