Celebration of Heroes | Floyd County teacher Senora Faulkner recognized as education hero

Teachers truly make the world go round, and that’s especially the case for Floyd County educator Senora Faulkner.

Often going above and beyond for her students, she is known for transforming lives at Floyd County High School, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Her hard work and absolute dedication to molding her students have earned her special recognition. The American Red Cross has named Faulkner as this year’s education hero.

Faulkner leads the Certified Nursing Assistant program at the high school, providing comprehensive and hands-on education.

Through her guidance, students not only excel in their studies but also develop a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to serving others.

Many say she is a beacon of hope and excellence in her community.

“Senora Faulkner has been an integral part of Floyd County High School for many years, where she leads the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program,” the American Red Cross said. “She has not only transformed the lives of countless students but has also played a pivotal role in addressing the critical need for skilled healthcare professionals in her community.”

She will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with other local heroes on April 18 at the Hotel Roanoke.