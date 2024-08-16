Suspect charged in shooting death of Smyth County deputy dies

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – The suspect who was charged in connection with the shooting death of a Smyth County sheriff’s deputy has died, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Blevins.

Officials stated that 65-year-old Timothy Wayne Goodman died early Friday morning (Aug. 16) at Johnson City Medical Center.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy was shot and killed on Aug. 9 by Goodman after a traffic stop, authorities initially told 10 News. Deputy Michael Fedorchuk was also shot and is recovering.

Goodman had been charged with the aggravated murder of Reedy, four counts of attempted aggravated murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the incident.

The tragic loss of Deputy Reedy has deeply affected our community and the law enforcement family. My office remains dedicated to honoring Deputy Reedy’s life and service. The death of Goodman concludes a significant chapter in this matter, but our commitment to supporting Deputy Reedy’s family, the other officers involved, and the entire law enforcement community is as strong as ever. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure all aspects of this case are addressed appropriately. We remain extraordinarily grateful for the law enforcement partners who have assisted Smyth County during this tragedy and to the community for their love and support. Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Blevins