Virginia sees drop in 2024 Thanksgiving traffic fatalities

Seven people were killed on Virginia’s roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday this year, marking a decrease from previous years, according to preliminary data.

The data shows that in 2023, 11 people were killed and in 2022, there were 19 traffic fatalities.

Recommended Videos

However, while Virginia State Police was happy to see a drop in numbers, they continue to emphasize the importance of wearing a seatbelt given that out of the seven people who died in crashes over the holiday, only two were wearing a seatbelt.

“Virginia State Police is pleased that we continue to see the number of fatalities decrease, although we want that number at zero,” said Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, Interim Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “However, we still are seeing too many people not buckling up when they are in a vehicle. It can save lives. Please wear a seatbelt and make this a safe rest of the holiday season.”

Authorities said the data was tracked during a five-day counting period, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 27 and concluding at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1. The seven crashes happened in Bath, Culpeper, Page, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and Wythe counties. The fatal crash in Warren County on Thanksgiving Day involved an off-road ATV.

Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E. during the five-day statistical counting period, the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored program is part of a nationwide push to keep drivers safe on the road by increasing the number of patrols along major roadways as well as traffic enforcement efforts.

According to VSP, over the five-day period, 404 people were cited for not wearing a seat belt and State Troopers had to write 116 citations for child restraint violations. Additionally, 77 people were arrested for driving under the influence, one of which was driving under the influence of drugs. There were 3,638 drivers who were cited for speeding and more than 1,700 were cited for reckless driving.

In total, State troopers responded to 1,182 crashes, 129 of which resulted in injuries.