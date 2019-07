Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A driver was flown to a hospital after a crash in Bedford County just before midnight Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Aftons Meadow Road at 11:57 p.m. when the car went into a ditch. The driver was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, and there is no word on their condition.

The driver was charged, according to police.

