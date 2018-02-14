Bill would freeze tuition for in-state students at Virginia public colleges

RICHMOND, Va. - A bill making its way through the Virginia General Assembly would freeze college tuition for in-state students.

Delegate David Reid proposed the bill, saying Virginia families and students should not be going into debt to attend a public college.

It would lock in this year's rates, but room and board could still increase.

The bill also caps the percentage of non-Virginia students enrolled at each public college for the next four years.

The bill passed the Education Committee 17-4 with bipartisan support.

The bill will be studied in the Joint Subcommittee to see the fiscal impact it would have on colleges and the Virginia budget.

