BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Blacksburg Police Department just launched its Serve at Home campaign in an effort to hire more police officers.

The department created a video to reach those who want to make a difference in the Blacksburg community.

They are looking for those who want to be a part of an energetic environment and uphold the core values of service.

Applications for police officer positions are due by 5 p.m. March 2.

