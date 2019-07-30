Busch Gardens set to open North America's fastest multi-launch roller coaster in 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Roller coaster fans rejoice!

Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is set to open its newest roller coaster in 2020.

Pantheon will be a record-breaking multi-launch coaster reaching a top speed of 72.5 mph.

This ride doesn't just go fast it also has quite the drop in its 120-second duration.

Along the 3,328-foot track, you'll experience a 95-degree drop, two inversions and four separate launches.

In order, riders will be launched at 36 mph, 50 mph, 61 mph and 67 mph. For riders that enjoy a thrill, that third launch is backward!

The ride is set to open next spring and is the fourth consecutive year of new attractions at Busch Gardens, following 2019's Finnegan’s Flyer.

