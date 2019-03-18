Commonwealth celebrates second Virginia Women Veterans Week

RICHMOND, Va. - For the second year in a row, the commonwealth is celebrating Virginia Women Veterans Week.

The weeklong celebratory event happens during the third week of Women's History Month, and is meant to recognize women who have served in the armed forces and their contributions to history and society.

Virginia has the highest percentage of women veterans of any state in the country, according to the governor's office.

Women are the fastest-growing part of the veteran community, comprising 9.4 percent of veterans in 2015, according to a release from the governor's office. By 2043, women are expected to make up 16.3 percent of all living veterans.

To see a full list of events for Virginia Women Veterans Week, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.