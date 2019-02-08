Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe calls for Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax's 'immediate resignation'

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's former governor says the current lieutenant governor should resign now.

Terry McAuliffe, Virginia's 72nd governor, a Democrat, tweeted this statement Friday afternoon.

"The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible. It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor. I call for his immediate resignation."

This comes after a second woman, Meredith Watson, came forward accusing Fairfax, also a Democrat, of sexual assault in 2000.

Fairfax released this statement regarding this latest allegation:

“I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever. I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth. I will clear my good name and I have nothing to hide. I have passed two full field background checks by the FBI and run for office in two highly contested elections with nothing like this being raised before. It is obvious that a vicious and coordinated smear campaign is being orchestrated against me. I will not resign.”

