'Miracle man': Franklin County painter lives to talk about falling 50 feet

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A Franklin County man has a new outlook on life after surviving a 50-ft. fall.

The owner of a painting company has now made a nearly full recovery.

"He's a miracle man," said Julia Keep. "He's a walking miracle."

Keep thought her husband may not survive a fall one day last October. Dave Keep was 50 feet high when his ladder slipped. He fell and his head hit concrete.

Two of his children were there to witness the terrifying moments.

"I almost just lost all hope," Katie Holt said. "The whole time, I just kept yelling at him to hang on."

Julia Keep rushed to the hospital.

"It was like a surreal feeling," Julia Keep said. "The whole time we were on our way to the hospital, I kept thinking, 'Is he going to be alive when I get there?'"

He had a major traumatic brain injury, among other problems, but after spending three days in a coma, he woke up.

"I had such an overwhelming sense of gratitude just to be alive, and gratitude that my family was still here, that I had them and they had me," Dave Keep said. "I shouldn't be here. People don't fall that far, hit their head, and survive to talk about it."

He's different now — less serious about life.

"We're not guaranteed the next minute," Julia Keep said. "We don't know what we've got with our loved ones, so I'm determined to enjoy and make the most out of every minute."

"There's no facade," Dave Keep said. "It's real. We're not acting happy. We are."

They say their story — their miracle — is a message of hope.

