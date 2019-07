HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. - A 61-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday night on Route 220 in Highland County.

The man was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 and heading north when he ran off the left side of the road a half-mile north of Route 642 and overturned into a small pond, according to state police.

The driver, George Allen Hevener, of Franklin, Virginia, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.