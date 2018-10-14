Covington police make drug arrest, discover evidence of multistate theft ring

COVINGTON, Va. - Covington police say after arresting a woman on several felony drug charges, they discovered evidence of a multistate larceny and fraud ring.

According to the department, officers responded to a suspicious person report at the Walmart on Thacker Avenue Friday.

When officers got there, police say a male suspect ran away. Police then contacted a female suspect near a vehicle.

Once they searched the vehicle, they found meth and materials for making the drug.

Police say further investigation showed additional evidence pointing to the man and woman being involved in larcenies and frauds in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia.

The woman is being held without bail.

If you have any further information on this incident, call Covington Division of Police at 540-965-6333

