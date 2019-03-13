Homestead Resort planning to reopen Jefferson Pools in 2020

HOT SPRINGS, Va. - After being closed since 2017, we now know when the Jefferson Pools are expected to reopen.

3North and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will be partnering with the Omni Homestead Resort to repair and reopen the pools.

The conceptual plan and strategy to renovate the pools, while maintaining their historic character, will be finalized this summer, with the goal being to reopen the Jefferson Pools in the summer of 2020.

The pools had to be closed due to a safety issue, according to the nonprofit Preservation Bath.

"The bathhouses are in need of just some attention, love and care," Richard Armstrong, president of the Bath County Historical Society, told 10 News in 2017. "It is a good thing that they closed them, because they are in serious despair."

In 2016, more than 20,000 people visited the Jefferson Pools.

