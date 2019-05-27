Kids shot, girl dead after community cookout in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Richmond police say a girl was fatally shot and a boy was wounded during a cookout in a public park on the city's south side.

News outlets are reporting that officers were called to Carter Jones Park at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and two juveniles were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl died.

Witnesses said the girl was hit while she was on a pony ride.

Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said the park was crowded at the time, so they're hopeful witnesses will share information.

