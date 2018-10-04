Retired Buena Vista police chief of 27 years dies

BUENA VISTA, Va. - A former Buena Vista police chief died Wednesday after a heart attack in mid-September.

Ret. Police Chief Lewis Plogger led the Buena Vista Police Department for 27 years. He suffered a heart attack Sept. 14 and was at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital from then until he died.

The Parry McCluer High School graduate started as a city patrolman on July 10, 1970. From there, he was assigned to investigations in 1972, promoted to lieutenant in Jan. 1974, became assistant chief on June 1, 1985 and then was named chief in 1990.

Plogger retired from his role on Aug. 31, 2007, and then served on the Buena Vista City Council for more than 5 years.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Mary Ellen (Byers); his son, Cpl. Christopher Ryan, a member of the Buena Vista Police Department who serves as a K-9 handler; and his grandson Eli.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at The Stone Church of the Brethren, 2162 Forest Ave. in Buena Vista.

His funeral is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the same location.

