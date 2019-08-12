Rockbridge Regional Jail visitations now digital

LEXINGTON, Va. - The Rockbridge Regional Jail is taking advantage of technology to improve inmate visitations.

Visitations at the Rockbridge Regional Jail are now done through an app called Homewav on your phone or computer.

Jail superintendent Col. Derek Almarode said this makes visitations more convenient and allows the inmates to have visits more frequently.

"I think, when the population has the opportunity and the ability to see their families more frequently, it generates, or it allows, the loved ones, and certainly the inmates, to have a more positive attitude and feel like they're more connected to their family," Almarode said.

The jail still has a few in-person visitation booths that can be used, but only under certain circumstances, Almarode said.

