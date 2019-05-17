Local pastors support E.C. Glass students after two football players shot

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Less than 24 hours after E.C. Glass student Dre'yon Browley and football player was shot and killed in the Meadows Apartments on Thursday night, classmates created a mural for him in the hallway.

"You can tell Glass lost somebody good," Kevonna Moore, a freshmen, said.

Moore knew both Browley and the second victim, an 18-year-old who also plays football at E.C. Glass. Lynchburg police said he is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

"It was a sad, an emotional day today. But the support that Glass had today was phenomanal. Everybody was just supporting each other, hugging each other. People that weren't cool with each other were coming together today," Moore said.

Spiritual support was also there.

Local pastors came to the school to show students they care.

"There was no effort to proselytize or push any type of religious faith, per say, but we were there to demonstrate I care and love. So because of that relationship, I would encourage anyone in our community to be just that," Dr. Keith Anderson, a pastor, said.

Pastors and community activisits said this incident will have them out in the neighborhoods pushing for peace and awareness.

"We're going back out with even more of a compassion to touch and tell them it's another way out. There's chances to do other things and also let the neighborhoods know, be aware of issues and concerns," James Cam, a pastor and co-founder of One Community One Voice, said.

As community leaders move forward to support the E.C. Glass community, students said the No. 13 football jersey will fly high in their hallways because of the impact Browley had on his classmates.

"You can tell with all the love today at school. He was just a very great person. We miss him dearly," Moore said.

Local pastors plan on holding a prayer vigil Sunday for the victim's family. It will be at E.C. Glass football field.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.