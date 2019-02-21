Lynchburg authorities searching for man who tried to rob Family Dollar

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man after they say he tried to rob a Family Dollar in Lynchburg.

Officers say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they received a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar at 3516 Campbell Avenue, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The clerk told police that the man came into the store and used a knife in a threatening way while demanding money.

When the clerk refused to give him any money, he ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a man around six feet tall with a thin build wearing a black jacket, blue jeans with white markings and a black rag covering the lower part of his face.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department.

