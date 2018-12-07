Lynchburg property manager indicted on multiple counts for embezzling more than $20,000

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 52-year-old Lynchburg property manager has been indicted on multiple counts of felony embezzlement, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

After an investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department, more than $20,000 in discrepancies were found.

The police department received a report on March 28 of possible embezzlement at the Jefferson House Apartments at 1818 Langhorne Square in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division found the discrepancy of more than $20,000 during an investigation that lasted several months.

As a result of the investigation, Brenda Waller was interviewed and indicted on six counts of felony embezzlement.

Brenda Waller was taken into custody Thursday night without any incident and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where she was held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective on this case at 434-485-7267 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-798-5900 to remain anonymous.

