Authorities searching for two robbers who held up a Dollar General in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Two robbers held up a local Dollar General over the weekend, and authorities are requesting the public's help to locate them.

On Sunday around 10 p.m., two men entered the Dollar General store on Brookneal Highway in Campbell County. One had a handgun.

The two robbed the store and then ran away, taking an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Brookneal Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, are investigating and need the public's help to find the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574, the Brookneal Police Department at 434-376-2650, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

