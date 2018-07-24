Wear your best Christmas outfit for free ice cream at in Lynchburg's Mister Goodies

LYNCHBURG. Va. - It's Christmas in July! Tomorrow the Salvation Army in Lynchburg and ice cream shop Mister Goodies are teaming up for a good cause.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday you can get a free ice cream cone at the Mister Goodies on Timberlake Road or Boonsboro area.

But there's a catch, you have to be dressed in your best Christmas outfit and donate money to the Salvation Army's kettle. For every dollar raised, Mister Goodies will match up to $1,000.

"For us, it's kind of a halfway point through our season. So it's just something fun for the staff that they get to dress up. They get to also feel like they're being a part of the Salvation Army, helping the Salvation Army and doing a little good for anybody else,” owner Doug Ulrich said.

Last year the Salvation Army collected about $1,700. Money raised will benefit local children.

