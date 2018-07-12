80 blankets given to cancer patients at LewisGale Montgomery

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - A gift of love has been given to dozens of cancer patients fighting a life-threatening illness in the New River Valley.

Subaru, along with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society teamed up to deliver 80 blankets to LewisGale Montgomery to keep patients warm during treatment.

This is the third time Shelor Motor Mile Subaru has partnered with the hospital to provide hope and care.

"It's a great opportunity for Subaru and Shelor to work together with the hospital to support our community. And it really means a lot to our patients and our community that organizations like Shelor are coming out to do this for them," said CEO Alan Fabian of LewisGale Montgomery.

"Get Well" messages written by customers during the Subaru "Loves to Care month" in June were also given to the patients along with the blankets.



