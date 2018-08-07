Alabama murder suspect arrested in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a wanted murderer in Montgomery County on Monday.

Derril Richard Ennis, who was wanted for a murder in Lee County, Alabama, was arrested and taken into custody around 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Fishers View Road in the Pilot area of Montgomery County.

He was taken into custody after a multi-agency effort which included the U.S. Marshal Service, Virginia State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, along with Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford City Police Departments.

Ennis is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond on a fugitive from justice warrant while awaiting extradition to Alabama.

Police say he will face two charges related to the murder in Alabama.

