Man uses machete handle in Montgomery County attack, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A man was arrested in Montgomery County on suspicion that he attacked another man with the handle end of a machete during an argument.

Authorities received a call just after 6:30 p.m. regarding an assault in the 900 block of Jennelle Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The argument started when a 57-year-old man asked Tommy Hilton Sr, 53, to leave his property, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man was hit in the head with the handle of a machete, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Hilton was arrested about two hours later near Givens Lane in Blacksburg. He was charged with unlawful wounding and is currently being held without bond in the Montgomery county jail.

