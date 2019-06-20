Batter up! Pulaski Yankees and Devils Backbone helping to clean Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va.- - You can enjoy a game at Calfee Park this summer while working to improve the New River Valley. The Pulaski Yankees and Devils Backbone Brewing Company are partnering up this season.

For every home run the team hits, a $50 donation will go to The Friends of Claytor Lake. It's part of the Yankees' ongoing Calfee Cares Community Initiative.

"They sent us a photo one time about how much trash they pick up out the lake on a yearly basis and its just astonishing. So we are excited to see if we can help do a little part to keep the lake clean," said Betsy Haugh, general manager of Pulaski Yankees.

Friday night is the home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park as the Yankees take on the Bluefield Blue Jays. For the first in 20 years, there will be a postgame fireworks show.



