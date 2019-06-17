Blacksburg man to serve 7 years for sexual assault after casing victim inside Kroger

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A 26-year-old man who was head-butted by his victim will spend the next seven years in prison for attacking and sexually assaulting her in Blacksburg.

Jacob Hancock-Tapia was sentenced Monday for the June 26, 2018, aggravated sexual battery.

Judge Robert Turk sentenced him to the maximum of 20 years and then suspended 13 of them.

Hancock-Tapia was also placed on probation for 10 years.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shopping in the University City Kroger when she noticed Hancock-Tapia, whom she did not know, following her throughout the store, according to the commonwealth's attorney for Montgomery County, Mary Pettitt.

The victim left the store and started walking home when he pulled up beside her and asked if she wanted a ride.

She declined his offer, continued walking and realized the man had left his car and was following her on foot, according to Pettitt.

Eventually, Pettitt said, Hancock-Tapia caught her, forced her to the ground and began touching her sexual areas.

He told her if she let him do it that he’d leave her alone.

That's when the 24-year-old head-butted him and escaped.

Video surveillance aided in the identification of Hancock-Tapia, who admitted he had tried to flirt with the woman and she did not seem interested.

“Thankfully, random physical attacks by complete strangers are rare in Montgomery County. I hope the maximum sentence will give the survivor some peace and aid in her recovery,” said Pettitt.

Hancock-Tapia has remained incarcerated since his arrest.

