Creepy crawlies take over downtown Blacksburg Saturday for Hokie BugFest

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's Department of Entomology is hosting its ninth Annual Hokie BugFest.

The free, all-day event features a variety of bugs; anything from scorpions to caterpillars.

Throughout the day you can catch bug-centric contests and performers and you may even get a chance to hold and eat a bug. For a list of the day's events click here.

The estivities start at 10 a.m. Saturday with a pre-opening at 9 a.m. for adults and kids with special needs. Hokie BugFest will be in Squires Student Center on College Avenue and in The Lyric Theatre.

Reporter Megan Woods spent Tuesday morning exploring bugs and getting a sneak peek at the upcoming event.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.