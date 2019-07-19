Dodge Challenger will crack down, rather than spread drugs in Radford

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford City Police Department's newest tool has quite the horsepower.

A 2012 Dodge Challenger seized from a drug dealer is now serving its community.

You won't have to look too hard to find it as it will be at various community events, parades, and most often cruising around local school.

The vehicle is assigned to SRO Beasley, a six-year veteran patrol officer who has served as SRO for Dalton Intermediate and Belle Heth Elementary since January 2011.

