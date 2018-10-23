Former Virginia Tech student to leave U.S. after gun charges dropped

ROANOKE, Va. - A former Virginia Tech international student cleared of gun charges last month decided on Monday night to leave the country.

Attorneys for Yunsong Zhao say he has decided to fly to Canada Tuesday.

He decided to drop his immigration case, and now ICE agents are scheduled to release him from their custody tomorrow.

This comes after a judge recently denied him bail in an immigration hearing, according to his attorneys, who told 10 News last month that he wanted to stay in America and pursue a law degree.

He’s no longer facing criminal charges in the United States.

In a case that received national attention, the Chinese national was accused of using a magazine that’s illegal for non-citizens to use with an assault rifle.



