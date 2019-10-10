Highlanders Festival returns to Radford University after 5-year hiatus

RADFORD, Va. - Bagpipes and sheep herding are just two of the sights and sounds you'll find at Radford University this Saturday during their annual Highlanders Festival.

The festival started on campus in the mid-'90s. For the first time in five years, the festival will be back on Radford University's campus.

Highlanders Festival is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a list of events and a map, click here.

Reporter Megan Woods spent Thursday morning on Radford's campus to get a preview of the athletic games and what it takes to participate.

