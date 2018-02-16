New River Valley

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students comforted Virginia Tech after 2007 shooting

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer
Virginia Tech April 16, 2007, Condolence Archives

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Nearly 11 years ago, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School offered their condolences to the Virginia Tech community in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed the lives of 32 innocent people. 

Students sent a handmade wooden book filled with condolences back in 2007. 

Now, the community surrounding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is grappling with a tragedy of its own. Seventeen students and staff members at the Florida high school were killed on Valentine's Day. 

Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands said in a tweet, "We will never forget that you helped us to heal -- and we will always be here for you."

 

