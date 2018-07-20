Montgomery County leaders push for valley to valley trail

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Imagine being able to hop on your bike and ride all the way from the New River Valley to the Roanoke Valley without ever leaving the trail. Montgomery County leaders are working to make that happen.

10 News previously reported that the county's board of supervisors was working with Christiansburg Town Council to extend the Huckleberry Trail to the Roanoke River Greenway.

Now they're collaborating with local leaders across both valleys to get them on board with connecting trails all the way from Roanoke to Galax.

"If somebody were to take a bike trip, an overnight bike trip, they'd be staying at our hotels, they'd be eating at our restaurants and they'd be discovering all the natural beauty that we have in this area too," Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said.

The next step is forming a committee with representatives from each locality, then trying to get funding to make the more than 100-mile valley to valley trail a reality.

