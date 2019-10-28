Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in running for K-9 program grant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.- - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is competing for an Aftermath K9 Grant.

The office says the money will help it offset some cost associated with bringing two new K-9's to the team.

Votes by the public determine the winner, and eight Aftermath K9 Grants will be handed out across the country.

"We're doing this because we want to help save a little bit of money for the taxpayers. If the community will support us and go to our Facebook page and Twitter page and follow the link that's posted they can vote every 24 hours with an email address and that's through Nov. 3," said Lt. Mark Hollandsworth.

The dogs will be used primarily for finding narcotics.

Click here to vote.

