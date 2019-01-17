One dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Montgomery County

ELLISTON, Va. - One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Rt. 460 in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Rt. 460 in Elliston when a car was pinned under a tractor-trailer, according to deputies. One passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation. The victim's name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

