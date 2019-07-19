Protester arrested for blocking path of Mountain Valley Pipeline

Violet blocked the pipeline easement for five hours before being extracted and arrested.

She was charged with two obstruction misdemeanors and released on $2,500 bail.

The spot where Violet locked herself in is not far from where another pipeline protestor, Phillip Flagg, was arrested on July 13.

Violet locked into her campsite about halfway up the hillside. Photo courtesy of Appalachians Against Pipelines

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a fracked gas pipeline that will span over 300 miles from northern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

Violet is the seventh person in 2019 to be arrested for locking into the path of the pipeline, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

Photo courtesy of Appalachians Against Pipelines

