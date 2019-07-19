New River Valley

Protester arrested for blocking path of Mountain Valley Pipeline

She is the seventh person to do so in 2019

By Ashley Curtis - Digital Content Producer

Photo courtesy of Appalachians Against Pipelines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. -

A protestor has been arrested after blocking the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

Around noon on Thursday, Violet, whose last name is unknown, locked herself into her camping spot, blocking the intended path of the pipeline near Elliston in Montgomery County.

More Headlines

Violet blocked the pipeline easement for five hours before being extracted and arrested.

She was charged with two obstruction misdemeanors and released on $2,500 bail.

The spot where Violet locked herself in is not far from where another pipeline protestor, Phillip Flagg, was arrested on July 13.

Violet locked into her campsite about halfway up the hillside. Photo courtesy of Appalachians Against Pipelines

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a fracked gas pipeline that will span over 300 miles from northern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

Violet is the seventh person in 2019 to be arrested for locking into the path of the pipeline, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

Photo courtesy of Appalachians Against Pipelines

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.