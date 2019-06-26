Three charged, more than 100 plants confiscated after Giles County marijuana bust

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Three people are facing charges and hundreds of plants have been confiscated after a marijuana bust in Giles County.

Sylvester Simard, 24, Alexander Ross, 26 and Jeremiah Sarver-Wolf were all charged with manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the trio, more than 100 marijuana plants and other items used to grow the drug.

All three men are in New River Valley Jail without bond.

