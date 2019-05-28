Pickup truck crashes into Waffle House in Virginia, hurting 5

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A pickup truck has crashed into a Waffle House restaurant in Newport News, injuring an 8-year-old boy and four other people.

The Daily Press reports that police received a call about the crash around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, officers found a Nissan Frontier smashed into the side of the Waffle House, where Sunday breakfast is typically a crowded time for the chain restaurant.

The child was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The newspaper says the pickup truck driver is a 75-year-old man. Police have not provided his identity or hometown. Charges are pending.

