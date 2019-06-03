Resignation sent by Virginia Beach shooter shows no sign of massacre to come

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The resignation sent by the man responsible for killing 12 people in Virginia Beach on Friday has been released, and it shows no sign of the massacre to come later that day.

The letter, sent by 40-year-old Dewayne Craddock, provided no hints of the impending carnage.

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen told CNN that Craddock was not forced to resign.

The resignation reads, "I want to officially put in my (2) weeks' notice to vacant my position of Engineer III with the City of Virginia Beach. It has been a pleasure to serve the City, but due to personal reasons I must leave my position."

Hansen said Craddock's "performance was satisfactory" and he was "within good standing in his department." Craddock also reportedly had "no issues of discipline ongoing," according to the city manager.

A colleague of Craddock's told CNN that his supervisor asked him why he was resigning; Craddock reportedly told his boss he was quitting for personal reasons.

But near the end of the workday Friday, Craddock shot one person in a car and then entered the building, where he fired at victims on three floors, killing 11 others.

